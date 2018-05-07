Tessitore, Witten, Booger and Salters to be MNF Crew

Things have been wild at ESPN as they try to fill the Monday Night Football booth after having to replace Jon Gruden and Sean McDonough.

Gruden of course left the booth for the NFL once again to become head coach of the Oakland Raiders and McDonough was essentially forced out.

According to reports, Joe Tessitore will be the play by play voice of MNF with newly retired Jason Witten serving as the color commentator.

Lisa Salters will remain on the sideline as a reporter, but according to new reports, there will be a fourth member of the crew.

That member will be Booger McFarland, who will be serving as a field analyst. That will be the first time that Monday Night Football has employed a field analyst during the broadcasts.

McFarland works currently as SEC and college football analyst for ESPN and appears on numerous shows on the network.