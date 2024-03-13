Texas A&M Expected to Hire Nebraska AD Trev Alberts

Texas A&M is expected to hire Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts for the same role, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Alberts is expected to agree to a five-year deal with Texas A&M that will put him near the top of the SEC and among the Top 10 athletic directors nationally in terms of salary, sources tell ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Alberts, 53, a former All-American linebacker at Nebraska who won the Butkus Award in 1993, has led his alma mater's athletic department since 2021. He will replace Ross Bjork, who left Texas A&M after five years to become athletic director at Ohio State. Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum, also the special assistant to the university president, has been serving as the school's interim athletic director.

Alberts in November agreed to a contract extension through 2031, which raised his salary to $1.7 million with another increase to $2.1 million in 2026. According to the new terms, Alberts would owe Nebraska $4.12 million if he departs before the end of 2024.

The Houston Chronicle first reported Texas A&M's expected hire of Alberts.

His departure continues the administrative flux at Nebraska, which will be looking for its fifth athletic director since joining the Big Ten in 2011.

