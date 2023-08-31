Your first experience attending a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska was most likely a Huskers football game. And, while consumed in a sea of red this venue became the third-largest city on that particular day. With that image take away the football field and replace it with a state-of-the-art volleyball court.

On Wednesday the University of Nebraska Volleyball team hosted not one but two sold-out matches.

And, just like the football team does on game day, the volleyball team makes the tunnel walk.

Sioux Falls native and former O’Gorman High School standout Bergen Reilly was on the court for this historic night.

The Huskers began the season at the Ameritas Players Challenge winning all three matches. On Wednesday 92,003 fans watched the five-time NCAA champion Nebraska volleyball team beat Omaha 25-14, 25-14, and 25-13. Reilly had three sets and three kills in the match.

On what was dubbed "Volleyball Day in Nebraska," the match was the culmination of months of planning for a program and state that have long led the way in enthusiasm for the sport.

The crowd, at what is usually the home of Nebraska football, broke the previous world record for women's sports attendance -- 91,648 -- set on April 22, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain, for a Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

The biggest previous crowd was 91,585 for Nebraska's football victory over Miami in September 2014.

