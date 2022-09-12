Top Dog: Georgia Sits Atop New AP Top 25

Another wild weekend of College Football has come and gone, with some big upsets and a ton of change in the latest AP Poll.

There is a new top team in the country, and a marquee program is now unranked for the first time since 2017.

The Georgia Bulldogs leapt past the Alabama Crimson Tide this week, as Bama struggled to take care of business against the Texas Longhorns. While the Tide did manage a win, 20-19, it was much closer than many expected.

Alabama v Texas

As for the Bulldogs, they took down FCS Samford at home 33-0 to earn the top spot.

After a tough loss at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd at home in South Bend, the 8th rated Notre Dame Fighting Irish tumbled out of the poll for the first time since 2017. It's an 0-2 start to the Head coaching career of new Irish coach Marcus Freeman.

Here is the complete poll:

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Oregon State 42, Florida State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Iowa State 4, Auburn 4, Purdue 1

Dropped from rankings: Notre Dame 8, Wisconsin 19, Houston 25

Ahead on the schedule this weekend include a pair of ranked vs. ranked games, as #12 BYU visits #25 Oregon, and the 13th ranked Miami Hurricanes do battle with #24 Texas A&M.

