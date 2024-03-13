Former Iowa Hawkeye Josey Jewell Lands with New NFL Team
Former Iowa Hawkeye Linebacker Josey Jewell has been a staple on the Denver Broncos defense in recent years, but the time has come for him to move on.
Jewell entered this offseason as a free agent, and he quickly has found a new home.
Per ESPN.com, Jewell has inked a 3-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Free agent linebacker Josey Jewell is signing a three-year, $22.75 million deal, including a $7 million signing bonus, with the Carolina Panthers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
Jewell, 29, has been a consistent presence since joining the Broncos as a 4th round pick back in 2018.
His role seemed to grow on the Denver defense each and every season and is coming off of his third 100+ tackle campaign in the past four seasons.
Jewell should fit in nicely in Carolina, where the Panthers need a ton of help across the board.
He's a plug-and-play starter on that Panther defense, and has career totals of 452 tackles, 9 sacks, 7 fumble recoveries, 5 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions.
During his time playing under Kirk Ferentz at the University of Iowa, Jewell was a standout on the Hawkeye defense. He recorded 437 stops and 10 sacks over 4 years in Iowa City. He was also named to the All-Big Ten team 3 straight seasons and was a unanimous All-American as a Senior in 2017.
Sources: ESPN.com and Josey Jewell Wikipedia