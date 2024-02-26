Texas Rises to Highest Ranking In Women’s Top 25
Texas rose to its highest ranking in more than a year in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday after another week of shakeups amongst the top teams.
South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving all 35 votes from the national media panel, after routing Alabama and Kentucky. The Gamecocks clinched their third consecutive outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and eighth in 11 years. They visit Arkansas on Thursday night before hosting Tennessee in the regular-season finale on Sunday.
Stanford was fourth after splitting a pair of home games against Arizona and Arizona State. Despite the loss to the Wildcats, the Cardinal clinched at least a share of their 27th Pac-12 regular-season championship.
Virginia Tech moved up three spots to fifth. The Hokies have won 10 consecutive games and earned at least a share of their first ACC regular-season title at 14-2.
Iowa, USC and UCLA followed the Hokies. LSU moved up four places to ninth and UConn climbed five spots to 10th. It's the first time that UCLA, LSU and UConn -- who were in the top five in the preseason poll -- are all in the top 10 in a month.
