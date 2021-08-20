The 3 Most Expensive Houses For Sale in Sioux Falls

The website, Stacker recently did a deep dive on the most expensive homes for sale in the city of Sioux Falls.

How much are the 3 priciest homes on the market? Let's just say your piggy bank probably won't fit the bill.

Stacker went to the realty website, Realtor.com to find the most expensive homes currently listed. Here are the top 3:

Credit: Google Street View/360

The third most expensive house for sale in the city of Sioux Falls is located at 611 E 61st St, Sioux Falls and the asking price is $1,495,000. It has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and sits on 5,911 square feet. Realtor.com

The second spendiest home in Sioux Falls is located at 611 E 61st St, Sioux Falls and the asking price is $1,695,000. It sits on over 7,000 square feet, has 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. You can see the photo from Realtor.com here.

And the most expensive home currently listed in the city of Sioux Falls is located at 5205 S Sweetwater Pl, Sioux Falls and the current asking price is $1,750,000. This home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms it sits on just under 6,000 square feet. See what it looks like from Realtor.com here.

In fact, the number one spot on the list went to another house up until a few weeks ago. This home was originally listed for $1,990,000 but was recently taken off the market. You can see what it looks like here.

To see the full list of the most expensive homes for sale in the Sioux Falls market, check out the article from Stacker here.

