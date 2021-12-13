The Best Hot Chocolate Recipes in Sioux Falls
Today (December 13, 2021) is National Cocoa Day!
What better way to celebrate than to take that cocoa and make hot chocolate to warm up this winter!
Get our free mobile app
A recent poll on YouGov.com found that people like their hot chocolate in a variety of ways. 41% said they mix their hot chocolate mix with dairy milk. 31% said water, 8% said non-dairy milk (like almond, soy, rice, oat, and coconut milk). 2% said 'other,' whatever that means. And a weird 15% of people said they don't make hot chocolate.
But, how does Sioux Falls like their hot chocolate? Well, let's just say some people go way above and beyond just milk or water!
- Add Smirnoff whipped cream vodka.
- Making hot chocolate by just heating dark chocolate almond milk is amazing. As is mixing the packets with cashew milk too.
- Marshmallow cream on top.
- 50/50 hot chocolate and Rumchata with the alcoholic whip cream.
- My grandma use to make hot cocoa with Nesquick mix, powdered sugar and milk. It was so good! I do it for my kids now.
- Peanut butter hot chocolate it's pretty good too. Use 2 teaspoons of peanut butter. A tablespoon of dark chocolate chips, 1 pack of hot chocolate mix, milk, whipped cream, and then sprinkle the top with crushed Reese's peanut butter cups.
- Two shots of espresso, milk, hot chocolate mix, a splash of tiramisu coffee flavoring, then add one candy cane, four or five mini marshmallows and toast them with a hand torch, and a quick dollop of whipped cream.
Other honorable mentions for warm winter drinks were the lovely Tom and Jerry and adding Fireball to eggnog.
Season's Greetings!
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals.
We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small Cities, Top 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!