The Best Hot Chocolate Recipes in Sioux Falls

Today (December 13, 2021) is National Cocoa Day!

What better way to celebrate than to take that cocoa and make hot chocolate to warm up this winter!

Get our free mobile app

A recent poll on YouGov.com found that people like their hot chocolate in a variety of ways. 41% said they mix their hot chocolate mix with dairy milk. 31% said water, 8% said non-dairy milk (like almond, soy, rice, oat, and coconut milk). 2% said 'other,' whatever that means. And a weird 15% of people said they don't make hot chocolate.

But, how does Sioux Falls like their hot chocolate? Well, let's just say some people go way above and beyond just milk or water!

Add Smirnoff whipped cream vodka.

Making hot chocolate by just heating dark chocolate almond milk is amazing. As is mixing the packets with cashew milk too.

Marshmallow cream on top.

50/50 hot chocolate and Rumchata with the alcoholic whip cream.

My grandma use to make hot cocoa with Nesquick mix, powdered sugar and milk. It was so good! I do it for my kids now.

Peanut butter hot chocolate it's pretty good too. Use 2 teaspoons of peanut butter. A tablespoon of dark chocolate chips, 1 pack of hot chocolate mix, milk, whipped cream, and then sprinkle the top with crushed Reese's peanut butter cups.

Two shots of espresso, milk, hot chocolate mix, a splash of tiramisu coffee flavoring, then add one candy cane, four or five mini marshmallows and toast them with a hand torch, and a quick dollop of whipped cream.

Other honorable mentions for warm winter drinks were the lovely Tom and Jerry and adding Fireball to eggnog.

Season's Greetings!