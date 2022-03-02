The History of Irish Coffee and How To Make it Perfectly

Happy St. Patrick's Day! How about an Irish coffee?

Hey, let's make one. But first, this fascinating history of the classic Irish coffee.

The roots and creation of this concoction can be traced back to a gentleman named Joe Sheridan who was a chef at an airstrip just outside of Limerick, Ireland.

According to Weaver's Coffee, one cold evening a flight had to return to the airbase. Joe, feeling sorry for the weary passengers, decided to warm them with something he's been working on.

The passengers loved this Irish coffee and the rest is history. It became a staple at the airport and after the war, the drink was introduced to the United States.

As we feel a chill in the air on this St. Patrick's Day, perhaps an Irish coffee would do us well. Here's how to make one:

How to Make an Irish Coffee

Start by pouring hot water into an Irish coffee glass to warm it up.

After a few minutes, toss the water and pour in 2 ounces of Irish whiskey, 4 ounces of hot coffee, and 2 teaspoons of Irish cream syrup or sugar for a sweetener.

If you opt for the sugar, try brown sugar and dissolve with a spoon. If you choose the syrup option, simple syrup or maple syrup will do just fine. Stir and let it settle.

Next, add a layer of whipped cream on top and sprinkle cinnamon or nutmeg on top for garnish.

Pro Tip: Pour the whipped cream gently over the back of the spoon to keep the cream on top.

I found a few very good variations of Irish coffee from the Whiskey Advocate and Liquor where bartender Jack McGarry of the famous Dead Rabbit in New York shares his recipe.

Enjoy! And happy St. Patrick's Day!

