Why’d we write this story? Because WE GIVE A HOOT about your St. Patrick’s Day! Whether you’re sporting red hair and freckles, blonde hair and blue eyes, dreadlocks, a mullet or you’re full-on Billy Corgan. On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th, almost all of us tend to share one trait, we become a little Irish. We’re not sure WHY we recognize this oddball yet fun holiday. We speak with a phony leprechaun accent. We wear us a little green. We celebrate with at least one cocktail, be it a Miller Lite dyed green, a frothy Guinness or a glass of whisk(e)y. And we crank-up at least one song from the most famous Irish band, U2.

Speaking of a great classic rock band, for Part #1 of this article, we did our darndest to come up with a rock-solid Top 10 List of Popular Classic Rock Drinking Songs for St. Patrick’s Day. Surprisingly, we discovered VERY FEW songs from the rock genre about drinking.

There are plenty of rock songs about OTHER ways to catch a buzz, but not many about booze. So, here’s our exclusive list for St. Patty’s

Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffet

Spill the Wine – War

One Bourbon,One Scotch, One Beer-George Thorogood & the Delaware Destroyers

Whiskey in the Jar – Thin Lizzie

Have a Drink on Me – AC DC

Mas Tequila – Sammy Hagar

Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers – ZZ Top

The Boys are Back – Dropkick Murphys

Rebel Yell – Billy idol

Tequila Sunrise – Eagles (save for the slow dance at the end of the night)

Part #2 of our article is the ACTUAL drinking part! We were in JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars Friday night, when we discovered something unusual in the bourbon aisle. It’s not every day when you find a bottle of Kentucky Owl Kentucky Bourbon on the shelf…let alone an OWL with a GREEN LABEL…made especially for St. Patrick’s Day. WHAT on God’s green earth could the people who produce delicious Kentucky bourbon know about a holiday recognizing the Irish? WELL, this limited edition collaboration between Kentucky Owl’s Master Blender, John Rhea, and J.J. Cory Irish Whiskey’s Bonder, Louise McGuane. I KNOW, RIGHT…a chick who makes WHISKEY! And it’s National Women’s History Month. Shout-out to ALL the lady distillers and brewers out there!

Bourbon on the Rock: 'Blackened' Whiskey Meets Metallica

We WON’T bore you with too many tasting notes about Kentucky Owl St. Pat’s Edition. No verbal vomit of how we picked-up notes of fruit, nuts, candy, vegetables, tobacco, spices, herbs, petroleum products or items found in the health and beauty aids department. We WILL tell you this whiskey isn’t as oaky and charry as most Kentucky bourbons. So, if you like a lot of oak and char, this won’t be your fav. But it IS smoooooooth, like Irish whiskey…but NOT peaty, like scotch whisky. It’s a blend of several Kentucky Straight Bourbons, varying in age from 4 to 8 years, distilled in the epicenter of Bourbon, Bardstown, Kentucky…USA.

So, there ya go. IF you prefer celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a bourbon, instead of an Irish whiskey, THIS one’s the ticket…if you can find one. There were only 6,500 cases created…in the whole wide world! If you can still find a bottle, it’ll set you back $135 MSRP. Raise your glass as you enjoy the luck of the Irish with America’s native spirit, a bourbon, this St. Patrick’s Day.

B.T.W. - One commonality between Ireland and America? They BOTH spell their WHISKEY with an “E”. Canada and Scotland spell it without the “E”.

