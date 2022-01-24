St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is Back In Sioux Falls

After a two-year hiatus as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade is making a triumphant return to Downtown Sioux Falls.

On Saturday, March 19th, Sioux Falls will once again be drinking green beer during the city’s annual St. Patrick's Day parade. It feels like it's been forever since this parade traveled through the streets of downtown Sioux Falls. One thing's for sure, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is excited to restore this tradition.

Get our free mobile app

In a press release late last week, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce explains it has been receiving numerous inquiries in regards to the status of the parade. Shawn Cleary, Chair of the St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee provided this thrilling announcement:

“We have every intention of having a parade this year! After two years off, we can’t wait to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with all the Irish and Irish-at-heart

again.”

Besides the lively parade, there are certain traditions that accompany the annual St. Patrick's Day Party in Sioux Falls. One tradition, the painting of the shamrock will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, March 19th in front of Mrs. Murphy's Irish Gifts on Phillips Avenue.

Road closures are also to be expected on this celebratory day. Due to the St. Patrick Day festivities, streets between 10th and 11th will be closed on March 19th beginning at 10:45 AM.

I know all of the Sioux Empire really treasures the St. Patrick's Day Parade. It's almost like a part of the City of Sioux Falls has been missing. Now, it's time to dust off those green clothes and open a case of green beverages to celebrate!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the Mount Rushmore state?

According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota. You won't believe which tiny town lands at number one.

Source: World Population Review