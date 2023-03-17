Just How Deep are South Dakota&#8217;s Irish Roots Compared to Other States?

Just How Deep are South Dakota’s Irish Roots Compared to Other States?

Start making that corned beef and Irish stew, because St. Patrick’s Day is upon us. It's a day where all of us are at least a little bit Irish.

Just how Irish is South Dakota anyway? And which are the most Irish states in the U.S. anyway?

Need To Know: Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Zippia recently set to find out. To do this, they searched all of the most recent U.S. census data they could find over at the U.S. Ancestry Data website.

Here are the top 10 most Irish states in the U.S.:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Vermont
  5. Maine
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. Connecticut
  8. Delaware
  9. Montana
  10. New Jersey

As you can see, most of the top ten are states on the east coast, with the exception of Montana. For me, the biggest surprise was that Massachusetts wasn't number one on the list.

For years, Massachusetts was in fact the most Irish state in the country, but it was recently surpassed by New Hampshire.

As for South Dakota, it's not really towards the top of the list, nor the bottom.

According to Zippia, South Dakota is the 30th most Irish state in the country.

Some of our neighbors however have far different results on this list, however.

The state of Iowa places quite high, coming in at number 12. Minnesota is number 28, Nebraska is at 15, and North Dakota is near the bottom, coming in at number 42.

