Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022, Everything You Need To Know

After two years off, the 41st Annual Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade is back, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in downtown Sioux Falls. Admission is free.

This year's festivities officially kick off at 11:00 AM with the annual Painting of the Shamrock that takes place in downtown Sioux Falls at 9th Street and Phillips Avenue. right in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts

Mike O’Hara will be the grand marshal of The 2022 Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade

O’Hara is the owner of O’Hara Masonry and a direct descendant of Irish immigrants. The family emigrated to South Dakota from County Cavan in Northern Ireland in the mid-1800s by way of Iowa.

Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day 2022 Parade Route:

Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade route 2022 Graphic Courtesy of Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce loading...

When Does The Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022 Start?

The 2022 parade will begin at 2:00 PM on March 19 at 13th Street and Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. The parade will then go down Phillips ending near Fifth Street. If you are participating in the parade itself they do require that you have the "official" St. Patrick´s Day Parade buttons which cost $3 each.

Streets around the route will close at 1:30 PM., Parking is not allowed on Phillips starting late Saturday morning.

Pigeon 605 reports that The Vanguard Squadron, an ethanol-powered airplane stunt team, will perform at the start of the parade if the weather is good. The falls of the Big Sioux River and the Arc of Dreams sculpture will be lit green.

The Lucky 7s 1-mile, 5-mile, and 5K runs will also be held on March 19. The 1-mile race starts at 1:00 PM at Remedy Brewing Co. at 8th and Railroad Center.

