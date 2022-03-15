St. Patrick’s Day Events in Sioux Falls

St. Patrick's Day is a Thursday this year (March 17, 2022) which means celebrations will take place Thursday through the following weekend!

So many chances to celebrate!

Thursday, March 17th.

McNally's - 6211 S Old Village Pl- Opens at 8 am for a special breakfast menu. Dakota District Pipes and Drums 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Blarney Stone- 333 South Phillips- Opens at 9 am for Dinner in Dublin AKA breakfast. Every breakfast entree receives complimentary green beer. Happy Hour 3 pm-6 pm & 9 pm-Close Its a VIP Thursday! (Very Irish Person) Complimentary Charms & Trinkets, authentic Irish Food, and authentic Irish Drinks.

St. Patrick’s Day at PAve-130 S Phillips Ave- Opens at 11 am. Enjoy half-priced drinks all-day, listen to live music by Tony Williams from 6:30-9 , l ive DJ from 10-Close!

ive DJ from 10-Close! St. Patrick’s Day at Full Circle Book Coop- 123 W 10th St- 8 pm Live music from Moxton Road with Irish pub songs. The Brassholes give Irish music a brass band makeover. And finally, The Shirks, featuring poet and FCBC co-owner Sion Lidster.

Shenanigans - 1903 S Ellis Rd- Opens at 8 am for green eggs and ham. Live music starts right away with the Cartwright Brothers.

11 am Pinnacle Productions DJ

2 pm Lunatics Anonymous

5 pm Goodroad

9 pm Sugar Daddy

Saturday, March 19.

I'm sure I missed some celebrations around town, but this definitely gets you started!

May your day be touched by some Irish luck!