St. Patrick’s Day Events in Sioux Falls
St. Patrick's Day is a Thursday this year (March 17, 2022) which means celebrations will take place Thursday through the following weekend!
So many chances to celebrate!
Thursday, March 17th.
- McNally's - 6211 S Old Village Pl- Opens at 8 am for a special breakfast menu. Dakota District Pipes and Drums 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
- Blarney Stone- 333 South Phillips- Opens at 9 am for Dinner in Dublin AKA breakfast. Every breakfast entree receives complimentary green beer. Happy Hour 3 pm-6 pm & 9 pm-Close Its a VIP Thursday! (Very Irish Person) Complimentary Charms & Trinkets, authentic Irish Food, and authentic Irish Drinks.
- St. Patrick’s Day at PAve-130 S Phillips Ave- Opens at 11 am. Enjoy half-priced drinks all-day, listen to live music by Tony Williams from 6:30-9, live DJ from 10-Close!
- St. Patrick’s Day at Full Circle Book Coop- 123 W 10th St- 8 pm Live music from Moxton Road with Irish pub songs. The Brassholes give Irish music a brass band makeover. And finally, The Shirks, featuring poet and FCBC co-owner Sion Lidster.
- Shenanigans - 1903 S Ellis Rd- Opens at 8 am for green eggs and ham. Live music starts right away with the Cartwright Brothers.11 am Pinnacle Productions DJ
2 pm Lunatics Anonymous
5 pm Goodroad
9 pm Sugar Daddy
Saturday, March 19.
- McNally's- 6211 S. Old Village Pl.- Opens at 8 am for a special breakfast menu. Dakota District Pipes and Drums 1:30 pm and 6:30 pm followed by Hegg Brothers 8 pm- Midnight
- 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade- Down Phillips Ave. Downtown Sioux Falls 2 pm
- St Patrick’s Day Bash at Holiday Inn City Centre-100 W 8th St- Festivities start at 8 am! Live music from Goodroad, Whiskey Rich, Celtic Steps Irish Dancers, breakfast/food and beverage specials and so much more! Free event, open to the public.
- The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl- Check-in at 4 pm at Rough Cut Axe Throwing. Crawl locations include Falls Landing, The Hello Hi, Tommyjacks, Hi Ho, and Wiley's Tavern. Tickets are $20-$25.
- Remedy St. Patty’s Party- 401 E. 8th St. Starting at 9:30 am with special breakfast and lunch specials. The Celtic Steps perform at 10 am, live music with Adam Layman begins at 7 pm.
- St. Patrick’s Day Party at Wileys- 330 N Main Opening at 10 am with drink specials, green beer, food specials, live Bag Pipers, and more!
- Saint Patrick’s Day Party at Monk’s- 420 E. 8th. Festivities start at 4 pm or after the Saint Patrick’s Day parade. Live music from Moxton Road with Irish pub songs. The Brassholes with Irish music. then, Singer-songwriters Zarrin Taj and Cody Friedow and Blake Rave and the Unmentionables will close out the night.
- Lucky 7’s Race- Starts at Remedy Brewing- 401 E. 8th St. 9 am- 2:15 pm 5 mile, 5K, or 1-mile race! Wear green!
- St. Patrick’s Party at DaDa with Live Music from 4 Sure- 401 N Main. Opens at 4 pm for dinner service. Live music from 4 Sure starts at 7 pm. 4 Sure is a high-energy 4 piece Midwest premier band that covers Top 40 Hits from the ’90s to today!
- El Riad Shrine St. Patty's Day Bash- 510 S. Phillips Ave. Doors open at 11 am. Free admission all day. The beer pong tournament starts at 12:30 pm, 5-7 pm live music from Cory Gray, 7-close Eclipse.
- Woodgrain St. Patrick's Day Celebration- 101 S. Phillips Open at 10 am with green pancakes, sausage, mimosas, beermosas, and beer! Food truck Old Skool Jersey Rippers and Balls starting at 11 am. Celtic Steps dancers at 11:30 am and stick around for the parade to go by at 2 pm.
I'm sure I missed some celebrations around town, but this definitely gets you started!
May your day be touched by some Irish luck!
