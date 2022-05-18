The Last 8 Reported UFOs in South Dakota – All in 2022

UFO's are once again a very hot topic thanks to congressional leaders and a panel of experts meeting on Capitol Hill to discuss more than 400 sightings - many by military personnel. The main focus of the hearings is to ensure that our national security is protected. In the coming days we'll learn more about some of those findings.

In the meantime, let's take a look at South Dakota's most notable UFO encounter and the 8 most recent sightings which all occurred in 2022.

One of the most significant UFO sighting in American history was reported by the United States Air Force over Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. On the evening of August 5th and 6th, 1953, civilians and Air Force personnel watched as a red glowing orb hovered soundlessly over the missile silos. The anomaly was also tracked on Air Force military radar for several minutes before exiting at an "impossibly high-rate of speed." What makes this even more eerie is the fact that the Air Force military base in Bismarck, North Dakota reported almost the exact same phenomenon above their missile silos.

Every unexplained light in the sky doesn't have to be as widely known as Roswell, New Mexico. Some sightings have little or no fanfare but nonetheless get reported on the National UFO Reporting Center. There you can break down reports by state.

Let's look at the last 8 reports of UFO's in South Dakota - all in 2022:

March 15, 2022: Brookings, SD. Four discs appeared in the sky for a little over 7 minutes. They continually got bigger before disappearing.

March 2, 2022: Brookings, SD. A ball of light was seen in the sky. The reporting party said the object was accelerating.

February 25, 2022: Sioux Falls, SD. Witnesses saw a round cluster of what appeared to like "tiny diamonds" in a circular formation over Sioux Falls. It rotated slowly and lasted about 40 minutes.

February 13, 2022: Sioux Falls, SD. A light was observed with a large tail moving through the sky. The report said the head of the light was changing colors.

February 8, 2022: Hill City, SD. A bright point of light followed a traveler in the early morning hours from Hill City to Rapid City.

The next three happened on the same night in South Dakota.

January 31, 2022: Russellville, SD. Reporting party said the spiral shaped disc hovered for about 10 minutes and constantly changing shape.

January 31, 2022: Marion, SD. A white dot with 3 cloudy rings with top and bottom truncated was reported. It took off after about 60 seconds.

January 31, 2022: Sioux Falls, SD. A couple was walking at night in Sioux Falls and reported a large non-blinking shape in the sky. They took a picture of the event and have not released it.

if you want to document and report a sighting of an unidentified flying object, you can do so anonymously here.

