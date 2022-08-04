The Locations of Every Spirit Halloween Store in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa

As far as I'm concerned, Halloween stuff should be on the shelves year-round. On the other hand, I'm sure my house would end up looking like the Addams Family's house. Not that that would be a bad thing.

It is time to stock up on our All Hallowes Eve decorations, costumes, and everything in between. Halloween stores will open across the Upper Midwest over the next few weeks. We found the locations for all the Spirt Halloween stores opening in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In South Dakota This Year?

For 2022 there will be two Spirit Halloween Stores in South Dakota. One on each end of the state.

Spirit Halloween Sioux Falls
Former Gordmans
4001 South Louise Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Spirit Halloween Rapid City

Former Herbergers
2220 North Maple Avenue
Rapid City, SD 57701
Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In Iowa This Year?

There will be eight Spirit Halloween Stores in Iowa

Spirit Halloween Cedar Rapids

Former Younkers
4444 1st Avenue Northeast
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Spirit Halloween West Des Moines IA

Former Charming Charlies
6925 Mills Civic Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Spirit Halloween West Des Moines

Former Younkers
1551 Valley West Drive
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Spirit Halloween Waterloo

Former Old Navy
2060 Crossroads Boulevard
Waterloo, IA 50702

Spirit Halloween Sioux City IA

Former Younkers
4400 Sergeant Road
Sioux City, IA 51106

Spirit Halloween Dubuque IA

Former Pier 1
2531 Northwest Arterial
Dubuque, IA 52002

Spirit Halloween Davenport IA

Next to Davids Bridal former Rogans Shoes
5242 Elmore Avenue
Davenport, IA 52807

Spirit Halloween Ames

Next to Younkers
2801 Grand Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In Minnesota This Year?

There will be eleven Spirit Halloween Stores in Minnesota.

Spirit Halloween Eden Prairie

Next to Bath Body Works
8251 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Spirit Halloween Edina 

Former Gordmans
800 Southdale Ctr
Edina, MN 55435

Spirit Halloween Elk River

Former Party City
19226 Freeport Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330

Spirit Halloween Mankato

Next to JC Penney
1850 Adams Street
Mankato, MN 56001

Spirit Halloween Minnetonka

Former Big Thrill Factory
17585 Minnesota 7
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Spirit Halloween North Branch

Former Nike Outlet
38500 Tanger Drive
North Branch, MN 55056

Spirit Halloween Oak Park Heights

Former Pier 1
5855 Krueger Lane
Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Spirit Halloween Rochester

Former Schnidermans
4540 Maine Avenue Southeast
Rochester, MN 55904

Spirit Halloween Saint Paul

Next to JoAnn Fabric
1719 Beam Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55109

Spirit Halloween St Cloud

Former H M
4101 West Division Street
St Cloud, MN 56387

Spirit Halloween St Louis Park

Former Toby Keiths Restaurant
1623 Park Pl Blvd
St Louis Park, MN 55416

