As far as I'm concerned, Halloween stuff should be on the shelves year-round. On the other hand, I'm sure my house would end up looking like the Addams Family's house. Not that that would be a bad thing.

It is time to stock up on our All Hallowes Eve decorations, costumes, and everything in between. Halloween stores will open across the Upper Midwest over the next few weeks. We found the locations for all the Spirt Halloween stores opening in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Get our free mobile app

Locations of Every Spirit Halloween Store Canva/Google Maps loading...

Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In South Dakota This Year?

For 2022 there will be two Spirit Halloween Stores in South Dakota . One on each end of the state.

Spirit Halloween Sioux Falls

Former Gordmans

4001 South Louise Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Spirit Halloween Rapid City

Former Herbergers

2220 North Maple Avenue Rapid City, SD 57701

Locations of Every Spirit Halloween Store Canva loading...

Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In Iowa This Year?

There will be eight Spirit Halloween Stores in Iowa

Spirit Halloween Cedar Rapids Former Younkers

4444 1st Avenue Northeast Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Spirit Halloween West Des Moines IA Former Charming Charlies 6925 Mills Civic Parkway West Des Moines, IA 50266 Spirit Halloween West Des Moines Former Younkers 1551 Valley West Drive West Des Moines, IA 50266

Spirit Halloween Waterloo Former Old Navy 2060 Crossroads Boulevard

Waterloo, IA 50702

Spirit Halloween Sioux City IA Former Younkers 4400 Sergeant Road Sioux City, IA 51106

Spirit Halloween Dubuque IA Former Pier 1 2531 Northwest Arterial Dubuque, IA 52002

Spirit Halloween Davenport IA Next to Davids Bridal former Rogans Shoes 5242 Elmore Avenue Davenport, IA 52807

Spirit Halloween Ames Next to Younkers 2801 Grand Avenue Ames, IA 50010 (855) 704-2669

Locations of Every Spirit Halloween Store Canva loading...

Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In Minnesota This Year?

There will be eleven Spirit Halloween Stores in Minnesota

Spirit Halloween Eden Prairie Next to Bath Body Works

8251 Flying Cloud Drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Spirit Halloween Edina Former Gordmans 800 Southdale Ctr Edina, MN 55435

Spirit Halloween Elk River Former Party City 19226 Freeport Street NW Elk River, MN 55330

Spirit Halloween Mankato Next to JC Penney 1850 Adams Street Mankato, MN 56001

Spirit Halloween Minnetonka Former Big Thrill Factory 17585 Minnesota 7 Minnetonka, MN 55345

Spirit Halloween North Branch Former Nike Outlet 38500 Tanger Drive North Branch, MN 55056

Spirit Halloween Oak Park Heights Former Pier 1 5855 Krueger Lane Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Spirit Halloween Rochester Former Schnidermans 4540 Maine Avenue Southeast Rochester, MN 55904

Spirit Halloween Saint Paul Next to JoAnn Fabric 1719 Beam Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55109

Spirit Halloween St Cloud Former H M 4101 West Division Street St Cloud, MN 56387

Spirit Halloween St Louis Park Former Toby Keiths Restaurant 1623 Park Pl Blvd St Louis Park, MN 55416