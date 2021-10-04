The Minnesota Twins Finally End Their 2021 Season

The Minnesota Twins entered the 2021 season with a lot of excitement and optimism coming off of their success in the shortened 2020 campaign.

That was the hope after the Twins won the 2020 AL Central title but things certainly didn't play out that way this Summer.

The Minnesota Twins finally ended their 2021 season on Sunday with a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

That win marked the 73rd of the season for Minnesota and landed them with a 73-89 record for the 2021 season.

Minnesota can point to a plethora of reasons why Minnesota struggled, but the main culprits were off season moves not working out, lack of health and inconsistencies throughout the pitching staff.

The Twins will have to make some tough decisions in the off season including on their future plans to either rebuild or retool.

A retool usually means a quicker turnaround than a reboot but regardless, the Twins front office will have to push the right buttons in order to not have a repeat of 2021.

Rocco Baldelli is expected to be back, the Twins will be able to bring up some more young talent in 2022 and they hope that they can get a long term deal with Byron Buxton in place as well.

If those things do happen, it may leave some optimism for fans heading into next season which certainly would be welcomed after this debacle in 2022.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their 2022 schedule and for ticket news, you can visit the team website.