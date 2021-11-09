These Christmas Decorations Have Freaked Me Out For Years

Every Christmas season these holiday decorations appear in the window where I work and they just freak me out!

Scary Christmas Snow Couple-Ben Davis

It's that time of the year when the holiday decorations go up at work. If you've visited Results Radio / Townsquare Media at 5100 S. Tennis Lane here in Sioux Falls you know that some very talented people go to a lot of effort to make our place of business look delightfully festive.

It's very much appreciated. But there is one window display that goes up every year and it freaks me out every morning when I arrive at work.

It's a life-sized Mr & Mrs. Frosty the Snowman that lurks in the 2nd-floor window of our building.

I arrive at work every weekday morning well before sunup. And every morning leading up to Christmas when I'm walking up to the building, half-awake, these two voyeurs make me cringe.

I'm not sure if I have some sort of negative suppressed snowman memories, but these two Snow-Creeps cause me daily anxiety.

My kids still have vivid memories of going to their Grandma & Grandpa's house, my wife's folks, and the first thing when they walked in the house was this big nightmare Santa Clause standing in the living room.

He looked like a grown-up Chucky Doll in Kris Kringle garb. The kids slept with one eye open.