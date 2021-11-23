Enjoy a South Dakota Christmas at the State Capitol

Among the traditions of the Christmas season, lights, decorated trees, and Nativity displays will be the staples during the holidays.

You won't have to travel far if you live in Sioux Falls to see the Christmas Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Everything and I mean EVERYTHING is decorated with lights.

Now, if you want to venture out a few counties, plan a day or weekend and travel to our State Capitol in Pierre.

There in the Rotunda, you will find a page out of a fairy tale.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will host the 2021 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas tonight at 7:30 PM.

The centerpiece this year is a 25-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, decorated by the South Dakota Christmas at the Capitol Committee in honor of their 40th Anniversary.

The Governor's office released a statement saying, among the many other displays will be over 80 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations, and state government offices. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Winter Wishes.”

The Capitol Christmas display will be open through December 26.

If are unable to make the trip to Pierre, follow the Christmas at the Capitol events on Facebook or visit the website at christmasatthecapitol.sd.gov.

