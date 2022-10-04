This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America

If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to.

24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Not surprisingly some of the biggest college towns in the United States made the cut.

That includes Iowa City.

The home of the University of Iowa is 17th overall with 48.7 percent of adults holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The state's fifth-largest city (177,239 metro) has an even higher percentage of high school graduates - 96.2 percent, which is the seventh high among the top 382 metro areas in America.

In all, 15 different large metro areas in the United States have at least half of their residents holding down a bachelor's degree or higher.

MOST EDUCATED BIG CITIES IN AMERICA (percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher)

Boulder, Colorado (62.5%) Ithaca, New York (58.5%) Ann Arbor, Michigan (57.3%) Corvallis, Oregon (54.9%) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California (54.0%) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia (53.4%) San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California (51.8%) Fort Collins, Colorado (51.7%) Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire (51.1%) Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont (51.0%)

