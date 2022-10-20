This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast.

It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious.

According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.

Hamburg Inn 2 - Iowa City

Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City has landed a spot on the Mashed list of the 'The 15 Absolute Best Breakfasts in America'.

This family-owned spot on North Linn Street has been doing it since 1935 and the food is so good they've attracted the attention of Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, all of which have dined there in the past.

There's even a nod to that connection on the menu with the 'Presidential Breakfast', which includes two eggs, a choice of hash browns or home fries, one side, and meat.

Hamburg Inn Breakfast Menu

attachment-Untitled design (17) loading...

There's also a wide variety of other options, from traditional breakfast favorites like eggs, pancakes, french toast, omelets, and biscuits and gravy, to more adventurous selections like a tortilla wrap or grilled cinnamon roll.

Make sure you wash it down with Hamburg's 'World Famous Pie Shake', which features a slice of your choice of pie thrown into a milkshake and blended into a shake.

