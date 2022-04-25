This Is What Makes National South Dakota Day Worth Celebrating!

Does South Dakota Exist?

No, I'm not kidding, this is one of the first questions that comes up on a Google search for National South Dakota Day. You are briskly whisked to a Wikipedia page that should, but doesn't say, "Of course it does, you dumb- - -!

When did South Dakota Become a State?

South Dakota became a state on November 2, 1889. But, so did North Dakota. The president at the time Benjamin Harrison -

shuffled the statehood papers before signing them so that no one could tell which became a state first - Wikipedia

But it is obvious to anyone who's ever been to Minot, North Dakota (not the end of the earth, but you can see it from there), that of course South Dakota became a state first.

Why is National South Dakota Day Celebrated on April 26th?

Beats me! But apparently, when the National Day Calendar people were handing out "national day" dates, they had already given November 2 to Deviled Eggs, Bison (duh South Dakota would have been a no-brainer here!), and the state of Ohio!

How Do South Dakotans Celebrate National South Dakota Day?

There is a family fun & education company in Stony Stratford, England, called Kidadl. They have an adorable website which is described as, "the digital home of family edu-tainment". Kidadl is loaded with all kinds of info about nearly everything! Including South Dakota. And it is presented in a very kid-friendly format.

According to Kidadl, South Dakotans -

Honor the traditions and customs of South Dakota on this day. Have dinner with your whole family, round up buffaloes in the Custer State Park, or raise an animal in the state fair. South Dakotans follow some crazy traditions, and this day is the best for indulging in them.- Kidadl

What Else Can South Dakotans Do on National South Dakota Day?

Revel in the beauty of the magnificent statues of Mount Rushmore, which keeps its doors open for everyone all day. The statues surrounded by the Black Hills tell this country's rich heritage stories. The winding roads & curves of the Missouri river display mother nature at her best, and you must drive along to soak in the beauty!

Hey! I'm with Kidadl! Man, those Brits know everything!!

Happy National South Dakota Day!

