This Minnesota Town Is One of the Safest for Trick-or-Treating in U.S.
While kids across America have just one thing on their minds come Halloween night, their parents have another top priority when it comes to trick-or-treating.
While the children attempt to grab as much candy as possible, moms and dads are more concerned about the safety of their little trick-or-treaters.
It looks like one city in Minnesota will make both kids and parents happy in 2022.
[brandedappromo]
Rochester is in the top five on the new list of the 'Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating' from ChamberOfCommerce.org.
The organization looked at 300 cities with populations of 100,000 people or more and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, FBI National Sex Offender Registry, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS): 2006-2019 and 2020 Annual Report File (ARF) to determine where it was safest for kids to hit the streets in search of candy this Halloween.
That data was broken down into five equally weighted categories:
- Pedestrian fatalities
- Violent crime
- Property crime
- Registered sex offenders
- Law enforcement employees
Rochester excelled in two of the measurements, with the fourth-highest rate of law enforcement personnel per 100,000 people among the top ten cities (174), and the sixth-lowest pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 people among the top 25 cities (0.85).
SAFEST CITIES FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Cary, North Carolina
- Naperville, Illinois
- Rochester, Minnesota
- Irvine, California
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Carlsbad, California
- Glendale, California
- Stamford, Connecticut