This Pink Minnesota Beach Sings When the Waves Come In

Minnesota may be the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, but it only has one singing beach.

Not only is this beach a unique sight to behold, but it's also music to your ears.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul via YouTube Credit: Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul via YouTube loading...

It's known as Minnesota's "Singing Beach", but really, it sounds much more similar to bells or even wind chimes.

Where Is This Singing Beach In Minnesota?

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Depending on where you live, getting to Iona's Beach can be quite the jaunt. It's located just off the Voyagers Highway (Highway 61), just south of the famed Split Rock Lighthouse.

As the waves from the mighty Lake Superior come in, the unique rocks on the beach make a sound you've likely never heard before.

The rocks themselves come from a nearby cliff, where they formed billions of years ago. After Lake Superior began, many of the rocks fell into the lake and were then brought to the shoreline, where they reside today.

To see more of Iona's Singing Beach, check out this YouTube video below from FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, where they recorded a segment there last year. In it, they go into detail on the rock itself, and just why it makes these special sounds.

WOW: Did You Know Minnesota Has a Black Sand Beach?

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: