This South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in the U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be.
One South Dakota County (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
Where is South Dakota's Least Populated County?
Jones County, smack dab in the middle of the state, is not only the least populated in South Dakota, but it also has one of the smallest populations of any county in the United States. The current population of Jones County is estimated it just 917 people, according to the 2020 census. The county seat of Murdo is where most of the residents are located, with a population of 488.
Although the population of Jones County has declined over the decades, it was once a bustling area in South Dakota, as Murdo was an important stop for the Pacific Railroad in the early 20th century.
Here's a look at the ten smallest counties nationwide:
Grant County, Nebraska: Population 623
Yakutat Borough, Alaska: Population 579
McPherson County, Nebraska: Population 494
Petroleum County, Montana: Population 487
Blaine County, Nebraska: Population 465
Arthur County, Nebraska: Population 463
Kenedy County, Texas: Population 404
King County, Texas: Population 272
Loving County, Texas: Population 169
Kalawao County, Hawaii: Population 86
As you can see, the state of Nebraska holds the most counties on the list. But is that a bad thing? Some people enjoy the solitude that a county of such few people can bring.
