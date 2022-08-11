This Was Just Voted “Best Gas Station” In Minnesota & Iowa 2022
It's been described as not just a gas station but a "way of life." Now, this business has been named the "Best Gas Station Brand" in Minnesota & Iowa.
When most folks fill up their vehicle with gas they stop at a place that will give them a lot more options than just fuel.
We sometimes look for food, drinks, convenience items, and maybe a clean bathroom.
And today there are lots of choices when it comes to gas stations where we can spend our hard-earned money.
Recently USA Today came out with their list of the "Top 10 Gas Station Brands."
And topping that list was Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip which has Convenience Stores located in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. They are called Kwik Star in Iowa.
According to their Facebook page … “Since 1965, Kwik Trip has been a family-owned company based in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Kwik Trip has more than 28,000 employees and 700+ retail locations across multiple states in the upper Midwest of the United States.”
Here's what some fans commented about the recent news on the Kwik Trip Facebook page ...
- Danny Larabee: Kwik Trip isn't just a gas station. It is a way of life.
- Mike Desotell: Great service. Very clean. Everything is fresh. What’s not to love?
- Mary Gordon: You’re a gas station? My Kwik Trip is a Latte palace!
- Patricia Malloy McBurney: Kwik Trip is an awesome place to work for and great benefits!!! Great products and foods!!!
- Isabel Grace Bauer: I like to travel, but Kwik Trip is always my first stop when I come home, nothing comes close.
- Jeremy Sveen: 24 years with this company they truly are the best.
- Mike Benson: It’s because your business model is exceptional. Top to bottom. Your employees, products and atmosphere… all, top notch!
What an honor to be voted #1. Here is the full list of USA Today's Best Gas Station Brands 2022...CONGRATS!
- Kwik Trip
- Hy-Vee
- Parker's
- Rutter's
- Maverik
- QuickChek
- Love's Travel Stop
- Sheetz
- RaceTrac
- TravelCenters of America