Three Bullets Penetrate Occupied Sioux Falls Apartment Monday
A Sioux Falls woman received the scare of a lifetime to start off her week as three gunshots rained inside her apartment home on Monday afternoon.
Dakota News Now is reporting an 18-year-old male and a juvenile are responsible for discharging a firearm into an occupied apartment dwelling in northeastern Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon around 2:30 PM.
Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, that three gunshots were fired into a Sioux Falls apartment building, shattering the patio door. Fortunately, the woman living inside was nowhere near the line of fire at the time the incident took place, and no one was injured in the process.
According to Dakota News Now, police were able to speak with a number of eye-witnesses that provided accurate descriptions of the two suspects and the direction they were headed after the shots were fired. The valuable information was instrumental in helping authorities locate the two suspects within minutes of the shooting taking place.
Sioux Falls police ended up apprehending 18-year-old Rahsaan Mcneil, along with a juvenile, whose identity cannot be released.
A handgun was also found at the time of the arrest.
Mcneil was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and discharge at an occupied structure.
A police investigation revealed there was no connection between the two suspects and the female victim.
Due to the location of the shooting, a nearby school was forced to activate its shelter-in-place policy as a precaution until the suspects were taken into custody.
Source: Dakota News Now
