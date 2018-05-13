Tiger Once Again Makes Me Want to Watch Golf on the Weekends

Tiger Woods hasn't won a tournament this year and in fact he hasn't won one in quite some time, but that doesn't stop me from watching every single weekend that he makes the cut.

This weekend was no different.

At the Players Championship Tiger Woods barely made the cut at -1 through two rounds, but with his spectacular play on Saturday and Sunday, he had me glued to golf instead of watching something else.

Woods finished with a final score of -11 and tied for 11th, seven shots behind the winner Webb Simpson who shot a -18.

Regardless of todays result not being a tournament win, the excitement is certainly back for me when it comes to the buzz of golf when Tiger is on the course.

Not to mention, the nicer, more chill, even approachable Tiger has more than just me excited about his return to relevance.

He's committed to the Open Championship and unless a unexpected injury comes along, Woods will play in all four majors creating more attention for the year's most important tournaments.

Even though those tournaments will peak out the hysteria for Woods, the more telling thing to me is how each week that Woods has played, more people are talking about the game once again and the direct correlation to Woods playing is evident.