Tim Tebow Gets Cut By the Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the most polarizing and popular NFL athletes over the last 15 years has been cut and may not get another chance at playing in the league.

Tim Tebow was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday potentially ending his comeback to the NFL.

Tebow had been out of the game for a while pursuing his Major League Baseball career in the minor leagues with the New York Mets.

He had to convert to a tight end amid his comeback with the Jaguars and watching some of the reps, he looked as if it was a bit of a struggle.

Regardless of the outcome, Tebow has continued to show what a great leader, athlete, and competitor he is and has become such a great role model for so many youths across the country.

It is assumed that Tebow will continue his college football analyst duties with ESPN this Fall after being cut by Jacksonville.

For more information on the Jacksonville Jaguars, their current roster, and their 2021 schedule, you can visit their website.