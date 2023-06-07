Jacksonville Jaguars Renderings Of Proposed Stadium Renovation

Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars on Wednesday released an early look at a renovation of what they're calling "the stadium of the future," a multibillion-dollar project that includes developing the area around TIAA Bank Field and a critical piece of the franchise's future in Jacksonville.


The base 62,000-seat open-air stadium includes a shaded canopy the team says will reduce the heat factor by more than 70%, a main concourse four times wider than the current one, and lookout decks that offer views of the city. The two pools, added in 2014 as part of a $63 million renovation, remain, as do the large video boards that span the length of each end zone.

The stadium can expand to seat 71,500, and the nearly five-minute video presentation included references to playing host to music festivals, concerts, international soccer matches and tournaments, and potentially the NFL draft. It also included a brief clip of an NCAA Final Four, but no mention of potentially hosting a second Super Bowl.

The team did not mention cost, but FloridaPolitics.com reported this week that the entire cost of the project -- including the development of the area around the stadium -- could be as much as $2.068 billion, with the stadium improvements costing between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion.

The Jaguars' current lease at TIAA Bank Field expires after the 2029 season.

