Minnesota Vikings Improve To 7-2, Ugly Works!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minnesota's stingy defense held Jacksonville to 143 yards — the fewest in coach Doug Pederson's three seasons — and the Vikings overcame Sam Darnold's three interceptions to beat the Jaguars 12-7 on Sunday in a mostly purple-clad stadium.

“Those are the types of games that good teams find a way to win, regardless of what it looks like all day,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “And I’m proud of that, but absolutely a lot of things we need to correct and fix.” It was an ugly win for the Vikings (7-2) that felt about as lopsided as any blowout in the league this season.

Minnesota ran 82 plays to Jacksonville's 43. The Vikings held the ball for 42 minutes, 19 seconds to Jacksonville's 17:41. Minnesota picked up 28 first downs to Jacksonville's 10. The Vikings ran 39 plays in Jaguars territory and finished with 402 yards.

But Darnold tried to hand the game to Jacksonville (2-8). It was his first three-interception game in three years. He threw a fourth that was negated by a penalty.

All three came while targeting All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, who finished with five catches for 48 yards, and two happened in the red zone.

Mac Jones was mostly ineffective, filling in for the injured Trevor Lawrence (non-throwing shoulder) and making his first start in nearly a year. Nonetheless, he had Jacksonville on the move down the stretch and got help from a face-mask penalty against linebacker Blake Cashman.

But Jones threw his second pick with 1:49 remaining to end the rally. Jones had two more turnovers earlier in the fourth — an interception and a fumbled snap.

Jacksonville’s yardage total was the fifth lowest in franchise history and another strike against Pederson, who is 3-13 in his last 16 games.

Minnesota will play at Tennessee next Sunday to complete a three-game stretch against AFC South opponents.

