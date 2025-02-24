Minnesota D-III Standout Bartch Re-Signs with SF 49ers

Ben Bartch has carved out quite the NFL career for a guy that played D-III college football in Collegeville, Minnesota at St. John's.

Bartch just completed his fifth NFL season, and first full season with the 49ers.

Now, he's re-signed with the team with the aim of being a long-term solution on the offensive line.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The team announced that they signed Bartch to a new one-year deal on Monday. No other terms were disclosed. Bartch was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Jaguars and he came to the 49ers after being signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2023. He has appeared in eight games and made two starts for the Niners and he had 20 starts in 41 games for the Jaguars.

It's just a 1-year deal at this point, but it's another contract for the one-time fourth-round pick.

This past season, Bartch made two starts for the 49ers, and could be in line for more snaps coming up in the 2025 season.

Bartch was a 2-time All-MIAC selection while at St. John's.

