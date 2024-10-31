Report: New Minnesota Viking Robinson Refused to Play Last Week

Report: New Minnesota Viking Robinson Refused to Play Last Week

Last weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Green Bay Packers and longtime Left Tackle Cam Robinson was not in the lineup.

In the days following the game, Robinson was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings to provide some relief in the wake of the injury to Vikings Left Tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Now, there are some more details emerging surrounding the odd benching and inactivity of Robinson last week.

Per AcmePackingCompany and Mike Dempsey:

Robinson apparently “refused to play” in the game once he was told that he was benched in favor of former second-round tackle Walker Little pre-game, according to Mike Dempsey of 1010XL in Jacksonville. Robinson was coming off of a concussion and only had recently cleared the league’s protocol to return to the field, for added context.

 

Multiple sources who were present for the game in Jacksonville told me that Robinson and his offensive line coach, Phil Rauscher, had a visible spat on the sideline before kickoff. Presumably, this was because Robinson was just told about his role in the game or was reacting to that recent news.

It's not a good look either way, as Robinson was reportedly frustrated with the benching.

Now, Robinson gets the fresh start he surely is craving with the Minnesota Vikings and gets a 10-game proving ground with a new team.

The Minnesota Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football this weekend, and its unclear as of yet what role Robinson will have with the team this week.

Robinson has played in and started 91 games in the NFL over 8 seasons with the Jaguars.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Acme Packing Company

