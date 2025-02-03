Green Bay Packers Lose Another Defensive Assistant Coach

It's been a relatively quiet start to the offseason for the Green Bay Packers, but they're now dealing with another vacancy on their defensive coaching staff.

The Packers announced their additions to their offensive staff just last week after a few departures, and now they have a pair of defensive openings.

Anthony Campanile departed Green Bay to accept the defensive coordinator position on Liam Coen's staff for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and at least one assistant is following him.

Per Pro Football Talk:

The Jaguars continued filling spots on new head coach Liam Coen’s staff. According to multiple reports, they are hiring Anthony Perkins as their secondary coach. Perkins was a defensive quality control coach for the Packers in 2024. He spent two seasons on Oregon State’s staff before moving to Green Bay and also coached at Colorado State after spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the assistant to Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter.

This leaves now two vacant positions on Green Bay's staff: Linebackers Coach and Defensive Quality Control Coach.

The Green Bay Packers hold pick #23 in this year's NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay from Thursday, April 24th through Saturday, April 26th.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and NFL.com

