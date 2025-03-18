Minnesota Vikings Cut Bradbury, Sign Two Others in Latest Moves

The writing was on the wall for longtime Vikings Center Garrett Bradbury after the team opted to sign veteran Ryan Kelly on the open market.

Despite the fact that Bradbury was still under contract, the team opted to search for a replacement, and the former first-round pick suddenly became expendable.

After failing to find a trade partner, the Minnesota Vikings officially parted ways with Bradbury on Monday Night.

The Vikings aren't done adding to the roster yet either. On Tuesday, Minnesota first signed former first-round pick Jeff Okudah to a 1-year deal:

After a standout career at Ohio State, Okudah was the third overall pick — behind only Joe Burrow and Chase Young — to the Detroit Lions in the 2020 draft where the Vikings landed Justin Jefferson at No. 22. Injuries plagued his first couple seasons, including an Achilles tear that cost him basically all of the 2021 campaign. Okudah started 15 games for the Lions in his third season, but struggled to live up to his draft pedigree.

Later on Tuesday, the Vikings added to their special teams and wide receiver rooms:

The Vikings have added to their receivers room and special teams efforts via an agreement with Tim Jones that was announced Tuesday. He has appeared in all 17 games in each of the past three seasons, logging 653 snaps on offense and 648 on special teams. Jones has recorded 17 receptions for 154 yards on 27 targets while on offense.

