Minnesota DC Brian Flores Schedules HC Interview with Third Team

After the amount of success Brian Flores has had in just two years as the Vikings Defensive Coordinator, you figured the rest of the league would come calling.

Flores made it known that he would be open to interviewing for Head Coaching vacancies this cycle, and he now has a third interview on the books for later this week.

According to Pro Football Talk, Flores has a new interview scheduled with the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Flores will interview with the Jaguars on Friday for their HC vacancy. Flores, 43, has been with Minnesota for the last two seasons as defensive coordinator. Minnesota ranked No. 5 in points allowed and No. 16 in yards allowed in 2024. The Bears and Jets have also put in requests to interview Flores for their head coaching vacancies.

There's a good chance that Flores could be among the new hires this cycle, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Following New England's hire of Mike Vrabel as the 16th Head Coach in franchise history, just six openings remain leaguewide as of Tuesday afternoon: New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys.

