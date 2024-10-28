Green Bay Packers Fourth Straight Win Beat Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- — The Green Bay Packers might have to play without quarterback Jordan Love again. This time, it could be longer.
Love injured his left groin on the opening possession against Jacksonville, left the game for good in the third quarter, and then had a front-row seat as backup Malik Willis rallied the Packers to a 30-27 victory.
“The moment’s never too big for him and he made a lot of big-time plays in this game, not only with his arm,” LaFleur said.
Jacksonville tried to let the Packers score, but Chris Brooks dropped to the ground to help set up McManus' 24-yarder.
The Jaguars lost all three of their starting receivers: Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), Christian Kirk (shoulder), and Gabe Davis (shoulder). Kirk was quickly ruled out after he injured his left shoulder trying to make a diving catch.
Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft became the latest tight end to hurt the Jaguars. Kraft had a 67-yard reception in the second quarter in which he broke one tackle and stiff-armed another defender to set up a field goal. He added a 3-yard touchdown catch in the fourth.
Up next the Packers host NFC North rival Detroit on Sunday, November 3.