CANTON, Ohio -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travon Walker wasted no time making an impact in his first NFL game.

Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, played only two series in his team's 27-11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday night, but he recorded a sack and had another pressure in what he says was just a glimpse of what he will eventually be able to consistently do for years.

"It was definitely exciting, just to be out there on an NFL roster, out there on an NFL team playing with other NFL players," Walker said. "Something that I'll always remember [will be] my first snap."

That's when Walker first flashed some of the reasons the Jaguars elected to take him over more proven pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who went second to the Detroit Lions. He bull-rushed Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker and got to quarterback Jarrett Stidham as he released the ball. Unfortunately, Walker got his hand up around Stidham's neck and got flagged for roughing the passer.

Walker had been impressive in one-on-ones in training camp, but his lack of experience as an outside pass-rusher has left him deficient in pass-rush moves and counter-moves. Those are things he'll have to develop over the course of his first few seasons, but for now, he's going to rely on his speed and power as much as he can.