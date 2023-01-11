Iowa Lands Standout OL in 2023 CFB Hall of Fame Class

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class has been announced, with the electrifying Reggie Bush along with Tim Tebow headlining an impressive class.

One player in particular hits close to home in this year's class, as Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery was named as one of the 18 players to be inducted.

Gallery, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1999-2003, was an All-American in 2003, and won the Outland Trophy.

The two-time All-Big Ten selection was drafted by the then Oakland Raiders in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft with the second overall pick, and played for three different teams over the course of his NFL career.

In addition to Bush and Tebow, here is the list of the other candidates that made the cut:

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; and Michael Bishop of Kansas State.

The rest of the latest class of college Hall of Famers includes: Eric Berry of Tennessee; Robert Gallery of Iowa; Derrick Johnson of Texas; Bill Kollar of Montana State; Jeremy Maclin of Missouri; Terrance Mathis of New Mexico; Bryant McKinnie of Miami; Corey Moore of Virginia Tech; Michael Stonebreaker of Notre Dame; Troy Vincent of Wisconsin; Brian Westbrook of Villanova; and DeAngelo Williams of Memphis.

There were also four coaches named in this year's class: Monte Carr of Shepherd, Roy Kramer of Central Michigan, Mark Richt, who coached Georgia and Miami; and Paul Johnson, who coached at Navy, Georgia Tech, and Georgia Southern.

The Manchester, Iowa native had a 9 year NFL career, and started 103 games as a pro.

