Green Bay Packers Make a Splash, Add Veteran Free Agent RB

The Green Bay Packers have struggled mightily to run the football during their 2-3 start to the season.

Following last weekend's bye, the Packers weren't supposedly satisfied with their current running back room, as they've opted to sign a veteran today.

James Robinson, who was in town just a few weeks ago for a workout, has officially signed with the team.

Get our free mobile app

The Packers are still waiting to get star running back Aaron Jones back to full health following a hamstring injury sustained in the season opening win over the Bears.

It could be the jump start the Packers offense needs at this stage, and could provide just that for Robinson's career as well:

The 25-year-old running back is hoping to jumpstart his career after several recent setbacks. It started shortly after the 2020 season that saw him become only the fourth undrafted rookie in history to rush for 1,000 yards.

A.J. Dillon has handled the Lionshare of carries in the absence of Jones, who has played a very limited role outside of his dominant Week 1 performance. On the season, Dillon is the team's leading rusher, with just 194 yards through 5 games.

Robinson has 2,262 career yards and finished his record-breaking rookie campaign in Jacksonville with 1,070 yards in just 14 games.

The Packers aim to get back to .500 this weekend when they take on the 1-5 Denver Broncos on the road, a 3:25 kickoff time on Sunday.

Sources: CBS Sports Network and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship A dozen NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, while fifteen teams have won multiple Super Bowls. Five franchises have only won 1. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather