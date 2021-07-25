Timberwolves Odds Released to Win the NBA Title Next Year
The 2020-2021 NBA season has come to an end with the Milwaukee Bucks winning their first championship in 50 years.
As soon as the Bucks were celebrating their title, the folks in Vegas were busy getting the odds ready for next season.
We all know that the Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be a long way away from winning a championship, but we did see a smaller market team win this season and give other small markets hope as well.
So what are the odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves to win the 2021-2022 NBA title?
The Minnesota Timberwolves are +30000, meaning if you bet $100 you would win $30,000 if the Timberwolves win the NBA championship in 2022.
Obviously, the T-Wolves are a long shot, and rightfully so, but at some point, you would think a young core of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns could make some moves up the Western Conference standings.
Here's a look at the rest of the National Basketball Association teams and their odds to win the NBA title next season according to William Hill Sportsbook in Las Vegas.
|NBA TEAM
|2022 TITLE ODDS
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+350
|Brooklyn Nets
|+350
|Golden State Warriors
|+700
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+750
|Phoenix Suns
|+1400
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+1400
|Utah Jazz
|+1800
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+2000
|Atlanta Hawks
|+2200
|Dallas Mavericks
|+3000
|Denver Nuggets
|+3000
|New York Knicks
|+4000
|Miami Heat
|+4000
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+4000
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+5000
|Boston Celtics
|+5000
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+6000
|Washington Wizards
|+7500
|Indiana Pacers
|+7500
|Toronto Raptors
|+7500
|Chicago Bulls
|+7500
|San Antonio Spurs
|+12500
|Charlotte Hornets
|+15000
|Sacramento Kings
|+30000
|Detroit Pistons
|+30000
|Orlando Magic
|+30000
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+30000
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+30000
|Houston Rockets
|+50000
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+50000
For more information on the NBA, their teams, and news surrounding the NBA Draft and free agency, you can visit their website.
Most Expensive SD Listing