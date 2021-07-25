Timberwolves Odds Released to Win the NBA Title Next Year

The 2020-2021 NBA season has come to an end with the Milwaukee Bucks winning their first championship in 50 years.

As soon as the Bucks were celebrating their title, the folks in Vegas were busy getting the odds ready for next season.

We all know that the Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be a long way away from winning a championship, but we did see a smaller market team win this season and give other small markets hope as well.

So what are the odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves to win the 2021-2022 NBA title?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are +30000, meaning if you bet $100 you would win $30,000 if the Timberwolves win the NBA championship in 2022.

Obviously, the T-Wolves are a long shot, and rightfully so, but at some point, you would think a young core of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns could make some moves up the Western Conference standings.

Here's a look at the rest of the National Basketball Association teams and their odds to win the NBA title next season according to William Hill Sportsbook in Las Vegas.

NBA TEAM2022 TITLE ODDS
Los Angeles Lakers+350
Brooklyn Nets+350
Golden State Warriors+700
Milwaukee Bucks+750
Phoenix Suns+1400
Los Angeles Clippers+1400
Utah Jazz+1800
Philadelphia 76ers+2000
Atlanta Hawks+2200
Dallas Mavericks+3000
Denver Nuggets+3000
New York Knicks+4000
Miami Heat+4000
Portland Trail Blazers+4000
New Orleans Pelicans+5000
Boston Celtics+5000
Memphis Grizzlies+6000
Washington Wizards+7500
Indiana Pacers+7500
Toronto Raptors+7500
Chicago Bulls+7500
San Antonio Spurs+12500
Charlotte Hornets+15000
Sacramento Kings+30000
Detroit Pistons+30000
Orlando Magic+30000
Cleveland Cavaliers+30000
Minnesota Timberwolves+30000
Houston Rockets+50000
Oklahoma City Thunder+50000

For more information on the NBA, their teams, and news surrounding the NBA Draft and free agency, you can visit their website.

 

