Timberwolves Select Okogie and Bates-Diop in 2018 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Okogie was selected in the 1st round while Bates-Diop was taken in the 2nd round.

Okogie is out of Georgia Tech and is built for the NBA. He has a body that will allow him to transition right away and he plays both ends of the floor.

It will be interesting to see if he gets minutes early in a system that Thibbs doesn't usually play rookies a lot in.

Bates-Diop is a player that can flat out get buckets. He could be used a jolt off the bench to give the Twolves some much needed production from their reserves.

All in all, it was a good draft for the Wolves as they try to get back to the postseason for the second consecutive year.