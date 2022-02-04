The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to outperform many people's preseason expectations and are currently right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

Not only as a team are they performing well, numerous individuals throughout the Wolves roster are having amazing seasons personally too.

One of those individuals is Karl-Anthony Towns who has continued to shine on a nightly basis for the Wolves and now is getting the national attention he deserves once again.

On Thursday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was named to the 2022 All-Star game as a reserve.

During the regular season so far, Towns has averaged 24.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 BPG, and 1.1 SPG.

He was really found a groove defensively that had been missing in the past and it certainly helped vault him to his third All-Star appearance.

Towns will be the only Timberwolves player in the All-Star Game itself, but Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels will be in the Rising Stars game.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 20, in Cleveland, OH.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their current roster, and the games remaining on their schedule, you can visit their team website.

If you would like more information on the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, all the participants and the remaining games on the schedule for the entire NBA, you can visit the league website.