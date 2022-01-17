Today is ‘Bring Your Child to Serve Day’ in Sioux Falls

There are hundreds of outreach programs and volunteer opportunities here in Sioux Falls. Some may stand out more to you with a personal connection. Others could have a work-related relationship.

Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day dozens of volunteers will be serving at Feeding South Dakota and participating in Bring Your Child to Serve Day.

This nationally recognized event is very important on the local level. It will help Feeding South Dakota to provide food to the 1 in 6 children who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Here in Sioux Falls, the day is offered to parents/caregivers and their children. This is an opportunity to volunteer together as a community and generate awareness of the issue of hunger. Any child ages 11 and up will work side by side sorting and packing food in support of our community.

There are two shifts on Monday, January 17, 9:00 AM-Noon and 1:00 PM-4:00 PM.

Students and parents should register by contacting the Feeding South Dakota Volunteer Coordinator Kim Skrovig-Statewide at 605.335.0364 ext. 124.