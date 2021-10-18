1. Colin Powell, a former military leader who became a towering figure in American politics as the first Black U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning after complications from COVID-19. He was 84.

Powell's family announced his passing in a Facebook post saying, "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American." They added that he was fully vaccinated but had been struggling with several health problems for years.

Powell dedicated decades of service to presidents starting with Ronald Reagan as a national security advisor. From there he served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and then Secretary of State under George W. Bush where he served a key role in the administration's response to the 9-11 attacks.

2. The FBI, the State Department, and Haitian officials all are working to secure the release of a group of missionaries, most of them Americans, who were abducted in Haiti on Saturday. A notorious gang of criminals abducted the 12 missionaries and five children who were in the island nation to visit an orphanage. The missionaries, from an Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, are held in an unknown location. A seemingly lawless Haiti has been in severe turmoil since a devastating earthquake on August 14th and kidnappings with ransom demands have been common.

3. Starting today, Papa John’s is bringing back their seasonal Jack-O-Lantern Pizza. You can grab the pumpkin-shaped pie -- with pepperoni eyes and smile -- at participating Papa John’s locations till October 31st. The thin-crust pie comes with pepperoni and black olives in a smiling jack-o-lantern face. It's 11 bucks and the kids - and adults - will love it.

