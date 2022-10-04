Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Getting a Divorce?

According to a Page Six exclusive, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers.

The two have reportedly been living separately for a few months following a fight.

Apparently, when Brady decided to "unretire" in March 2022 and play for the Buccaneers, the decision created a rift between him and Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, as well as his son Jack, 15, from a previous relationship.

At the time, Bündchen allegedly left their Tampa, Fla. home and went to Costa Rica after tension over the decision.

As reported by Page Six in September, the quarterback missed 11 days of practice in August and said, “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”

Meanwhile, an anonymous source told the publication that they "never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is."

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," they also said.

They shared, "As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it."

Since the couple are based in Florida, the divorce would take place there, where they own homes worth $26M, as well as several other vacation homes around the country and in Costa Rica.

Brady's net worth also rose to $250M in 2022.

Apparently, the family is currently staying in Miami, though in separate homes.

Writer Roxane Gay tweeted, "I don’t follow much football but the lil drama between Gisele and her husband is riveting. I get why she is p---ed. Dude promised to retire then unretired. Also she is worth more than him so all the weird fan boys saying she’s gonna take his money…. She doesn’t need it!"