Three NFL Landing Spots That Make Sense for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will not be as coveted anywhere near what he once was this offseason, as he and the New York Jets head for a divorce.

The team informed Rodgers of the decision over the weekend, and now the veteran will search for another team if he decides to continue his NFL career.

There are a lot of teams in need of a new quarterback, or competition on their roster, but just a few teams come to mind as realistic landing spots for Aaron Rodgers.

Here are three landing spots that come to mind:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers

The ideal fit. A "good enough" roster with an elite coaching staff aiming for a boost at the game's most important position. The Steelers at pick 21 don't have the realistic possibility of landing a top-tier rookie qb. Rodgers provides an upgrade over Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and could very well finish out his career in Black and Gold.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Pete Carroll As Head Coach, John Spytek As General Manager

Not a great roster, but it's a changing of the guard in Sin City. Tom Brady, a quarterback who played deep into his 40s, could have a hand in bringing in another 40 something to lead his team into the future. The Raiders might not love any quarterback in this year's class. Rodgers could provide the Raiders with some short-term stability while they hammer out the rest of the roster and future plans for the team under Coach Pete Carroll.

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

The Will Levis experiment hasn't panned out just yet, but who knows if the Titans are ready for it to be over. They have the #1 pick in this year's draft but indicated that they might not spend it on a Quarterback after all. IF they don't, Rodgers comes into play as a stop-gap option to start and mentor Levis or any other young quarterbacks on the roster.

Who really knows what is ahead for one of the NFL's all-time greats. Those are just a few options for what's next for Rodgers, who could have just a few true-blue landing spots this offseason if he opts to continue his illustrious career.

Sources: NFL.com

