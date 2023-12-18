Minnesota Business Pulls Rare Tom Brady Baseball Card Worth $500k+

Get our free mobile app

Triple Diamond Sports Cards and Collectibles Triple Diamond Sports Cards and Collectibles loading...

One Minnesota business got an early Christmas present when they pulled an ultra-rare Tom Brady baseball card, you read that right, a Tom Brady baseball card worth an estimated $500,000.

The one-of-a-kind card was released by Topps as part of their Bowman Draft line of collectible cards, the card was unveiled on 12/12, which is called by some as "Brady Day", a nod to his jersey number.

The signed card is of Tom Brady as a rookie for the Montreal Expos, he was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft in 1995 but in the end, he decided that college and football were the path for him, so he attended the University of Michigan and was drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft and became one of the best, if not the best, NFL QB of all-time.

Topps teamed up with Fanatics and Tom Brady for the release of cards that reimagine what would have happened if Brady decided to stick with baseball. The 1/1 signed "Superfractor" card was pulled by Triple Diamond Sports Cards and Collectibles located in Eagan and is estimated to be worth at least $500,000!

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

The card was pulled live during a streaming broadcast of a card break where customers pay for packs or boxes of cards and they are opened live for everyone to see, the moment happens at the 2-hour mark in this video, and it's safe to say that the crew at Triple Diamond was excited about the find.

Even another NFL QB took interest in the card, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins stopped by the shop to look at the card with his son Cooper. Triple Diamond says that there has already been a $500K offer on the card, could that be from Cousins?

