After getting injured and missing half of the season, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins must have spent some time learning some cooking skills, and he's putting those new skills to the test at this year's Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII will be in Las Vegas and so will Cousins, not as the starting QB for one of the teams playing in the big game, but as Chef for a limited-time culinary experience from Tostitos.

"Tost by Tostitos" will be located in the world-famous Las Vegas strip near the Brooklyn Bridge at the New York, New York Hotel & Casino, and it will be open from February 8th - 10th for lunch and dinner service..

Cousins will not only play the role of Chef, but he will also be serving some lucky fans at the pop-up restaurant, Tostitos is giving away "the ultimate Super Bowl experience, including travel and accommodations to Las Vegas, a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVIII and a VIP reservation at Tost by Tostitos with tableside service by Cousins, Vegas style."

To win the experience, you'll need to visit @Tostitos on Instagram and enter to win by liking and commenting on "which game day dish they'd like prepared and served by Cousins" on the official contest thread.

"On the field, I constantly have to think on my feet and make quick game-time decisions, so I feel ready to bring those skills to the chef's table," said Cousins.

The restaurant will feature 3 different menus, the Chef's Table Menu featuring unexpected forms of Tostitos-infused dishes, the Dining Room Menu which is a family-style menu that's meant to be shared, and the Lounge Menu that will have fun bite-sized creations.

