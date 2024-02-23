The Minnesota Vikings had a rough start to last season, but managed to turn things around, and that's when the unthinkable happened, a season ending injury to starting QB Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings were playing an important divisional game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field during week 8 of the 17-week NFL schedule, and the team was playing at a high-level, going into the 4th quarter, the Vikes had a commanding 21-point lead, and with 10:25 remaining in the 4th quarter, the season came to a screeching halt.

Cousins ran a play, got rushed by the defense and had to fall to the ground, ending the play, and it turns out, ending his season as well. In the video shared by the Vikings today, you can hear Cousins groan in pain as he gets up and h within a step or two begins to hop on one foot towards the sideline.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

In an interview included as a voiceover in the video, Cousins says, "I assumed at first it was just a sprained ankle, this is going to be a difficult next month as I rehab, I can play, I'm a pocket passer," but as the conversation on the sidelines with Vikings trainers, it was clear to them and Cousins that it was likely that the QB tore his Achilles tendon.

Cousins has spent the last several months rehabbing from the injury after a season ending surgery and subsequent stem cell treatments to repair the torn Achilles, Cousins is expected to make a full recovery and return for the 2024-2025 season, it's still unknown if that will be with the Vikings or another team, as the QB is technically a free agent at this point.

Inspiration For Vikings-themed Specialty License Plates After the announcement the Minnesota Vikings would have specialty license plates available for Minnesota drivers, I thought it would be a good idea to offer some inspiration for custom things to put on your SKOL-themed plates. Gallery Credit: Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth